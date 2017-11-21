Jurgen Klopp Only Interested In Future Mohamed Salah Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is not spending time dwelling on Mohamed Salah's incredible run of form and is more interested in what he does going forward, starting this evening against Sevilla in the Champions League.



The Egyptian has shown an incredible run of form, taking his overall goals tally to 14 in 18 games in addition to the four assists he has also provided in between.











Stressing his admiration for the summer signing, who contributed with a brace in the team's last match against Southampton on Saturday, the manager said that those feats are events of the past.



What really matters for Klopp as well as Liverpool is the fact that Salah continues with his form and helps his side win against Sevilla in the Champions League.





"I like Mo, I like his goals and all that stuff but we don't need to talk about this, it's all in the past", Klopp was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.

"I'm more interested in his statistics [against Sevilla], but it's like this in all our games.



"It's not luck he scores, he made fantastic goals, he could build confidence from this so it helped us a lot.



"It was a good one for us but without this the game looks different.



"We have to score in the right moments and we did this in the last few weeks and it is what we have to do [against Sevilla] as well."



The fixture against Sevilla will be Liverpool's fifth of their Champions League group campaign, having won two and drawn two of their previous four games.

