XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/11/2017 - 12:37 GMT

Leeds United Star Weighs In On Pros and Cons of Pierre-Michel Lasogga Up Top

 




Pablo Hernandez thinks while Leeds United lose an aerial threat when they do not play Pierre-Michel Lasogga, the Whites look more mobile up front.

Lasogga, who has scored five goals in 11 appearances in all competitions for Leeds since joining the club from Hamburg on a season-long loan deal, was not in the squad for the game against Middlesbrough at the weekend.




Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen played Kemar Roofe up front, with Hernandez, Ezgjan Alioski and Samuel Saiz deployed behind.

The quartet interchanged the ball well amongst themselves and Hernandez and Alioski found the back of the net to seal a 2-1 win over Boro at Elland Road.
 


And the Spaniard explained that although Leeds lose an aerial threat when Lasogga is not playing, their mobility up front increases.

“Maybe when we four play together, we lose the long balls and the aerial challenges”, Hernandez said on LUTV.

“But our mobility increases and I think it’s important to have mobility up front.

“Roofe made some good runs behind the defenders and it’s good for the midfielders because they can put a long pass in the space for Roofe.

“Ezgjan was in the right places and played well and Samuel with his mobility is important for link-up play.

“I think we will try to play like this in home games – we will try to play more on the ground and not long balls because it’s difficult for us.”

Lasogga missed the Middlesbrough meeting through illness.

Leeds, who are next up against league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Wednesday, presently find themselves in seventh place in the Championship table.
 