Leeds United Star Weighs In On Pros and Cons of Pierre-Michel Lasogga Up Top

Pablo Hernandez thinks while Leeds United lose an aerial threat when they do not play Pierre-Michel Lasogga, the Whites look more mobile up front.



Lasogga, who has scored five goals in 11 appearances in all competitions for Leeds since joining the club from Hamburg on a season-long loan deal, was not in the squad for the game against Middlesbrough at the weekend.











Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen played Kemar Roofe up front, with Hernandez, Ezgjan Alioski and Samuel Saiz deployed behind.



The quartet interchanged the ball well amongst themselves and Hernandez and Alioski found the back of the net to seal a 2-1 win over Boro at Elland Road.





And the Spaniard explained that although Leeds lose an aerial threat when Lasogga is not playing, their mobility up front increases.

“Maybe when we four play together, we lose the long balls and the aerial challenges”, Hernandez said on LUTV.



“But our mobility increases and I think it’s important to have mobility up front.



“Roofe made some good runs behind the defenders and it’s good for the midfielders because they can put a long pass in the space for Roofe.



“Ezgjan was in the right places and played well and Samuel with his mobility is important for link-up play.



“I think we will try to play like this in home games – we will try to play more on the ground and not long balls because it’s difficult for us.”



Lasogga missed the Middlesbrough meeting through illness.



Leeds, who are next up against league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Wednesday, presently find themselves in seventh place in the Championship table.

