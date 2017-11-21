Mesut Ozil’s Agent Tells Barcelona Contract Length Arsenal Man Looking For

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil’s agent Dr. Erkut Sogut has made clear to Barcelona what terms his client would be looking for to move to the Camp Nou, it has been claimed.



The Germany international, whose present contract with Arsenal is set to expire next summer, has been heavily linked with leaving the Emirates Stadium during the January transfer window.











Barcelona have been mooted as a possible destination for Ozil, with the Spanish outfit in the market for a creative midfielder in January; Schalke have also been credited with showing interest in him.



It is believed that Barcelona may snap up Ozil if they fail in their bid to sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho during the winter transfer window.





And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Sogut, who has already had a meeting with Barcelona about Ozil, told the Camp Nou outfit to prepare an offer for his client as six more clubs are interested the former Real Madrid man.

Although Sogut claimed that Ozil is interested in playing for Barcelona, he wants to know how much they are willing to pay Arsenal and also about the length of the proposed contract for the 29-year-old.



Ozil wants a two-and-a-half-year deal in Spain.



It remains to be seen where Ozil, who was in top form in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, plays once the transfer window reopens.



The ex-Schalke star has scored once and provided three assists in 10 Premier League games this season.

