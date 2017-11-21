XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/11/2017 - 17:32 GMT

Mesut Ozil’s Agent Tells Barcelona Contract Length Arsenal Man Looking For

 




Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil’s agent Dr. Erkut Sogut has made clear to Barcelona what terms his client would be looking for to move to the Camp Nou, it has been claimed.

The Germany international, whose present contract with Arsenal is set to expire next summer, has been heavily linked with leaving the Emirates Stadium during the January transfer window.




Barcelona have been mooted as a possible destination for Ozil, with the Spanish outfit in the market for a creative midfielder in January; Schalke have also been credited with showing interest in him.

It is believed that Barcelona may snap up Ozil if they fail in their bid to sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho during the winter transfer window.
 


And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Sogut, who has already had a meeting with Barcelona about Ozil, told the Camp Nou outfit to prepare an offer for his client as six more clubs are interested the former Real Madrid man.

Although Sogut claimed that Ozil is interested in playing for Barcelona, he wants to know how much they are willing to pay Arsenal and also about the length of the proposed contract for the 29-year-old.

Ozil wants a two-and-a-half-year deal in Spain.

It remains to be seen where Ozil, who was in top form in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, plays once the transfer window reopens.

The ex-Schalke star has scored once and provided three assists in 10 Premier League games this season.
 