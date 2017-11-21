No One Expects Us To Beat Tottenham Hotspur, Dortmund Coach Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to win the Champions League contest between the two clubs at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night.



The German giants are currently in the midst of a poor run of form, having lost three of their last four outings in all competitions, while drawing the other.











BVB, who have slipped down to fifth spot in the Bundesliga table, currently find themselves in third spot in their Champions League group with just two points from four games.



Dortmund need to win their remaining two Champions League group stage games to have any chance of progressing to the knockout rounds of the competition.





And Bosz, who explained that Dortmund are the clear underdogs against Spurs, however feels the game will provide an ideal opportunity for his side to turn things around and return to winning ways.

"Nobody is expecting us to win", he said in his pre-match press conference on Monday.



"Maybe it is an opportunity to play a good game and to turn things around.



“The team need a win in order to get things going again after all the negative results."



Spurs, who will head into the game on the back of a 2-0 loss against Arsenal at the weekend, beat Dortmund 3-1 in the corresponding fixture at Wembley in September.

