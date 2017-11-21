XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/11/2017 - 15:31 GMT

Rangers Given Encouragement Over Appointing Former Ger As Boss In Future

 




Giovanni van Bronckhorst has indicated he could well take charge of Rangers in the future, but at present is focused on the job at hand at Feyenoord.

The former full-back-cum-midfielder turned out for Rangers at Ibrox from 1998 until 2001 and won two Scottish league titles, two Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup with the Gers.




Currently impressing in the dugout at Feyenoord, who he led to the Dutch Cup in 2016 and the Dutch title last season, Van Bronckhost has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Rangers.

However, the 42-year-old insists his focus at present is squarely on Feyenoord.
 


But he dropped a hint that managing Rangers at some point could become part of his plans.

"I have seen the media coverage but I am fully focused at Feyenoord and I will be focusing on Feyenoord for the next years", Van Bronckhost was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I obviously had a great time in Scotland with Rangers, I think one of the best times I had abroad.

"But at the moment, for me, all that counts is Feyenoord.

"You can never tell, maybe in the future, because it is still a club in my heart", he added.

Van Bronckhost's Feyenoord have suffered a poor start to the new season in the Netherlands and currently sit a lowly seventh after 12 games, already 14 points behind Eredivisie leaders Ajax.
  