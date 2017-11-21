Rangers Given Encouragement Over Appointing Former Ger As Boss In Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Giovanni van Bronckhorst has indicated he could well take charge of Rangers in the future, but at present is focused on the job at hand at Feyenoord.



The former full-back-cum-midfielder turned out for Rangers at Ibrox from 1998 until 2001 and won two Scottish league titles, two Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup with the Gers.











Currently impressing in the dugout at Feyenoord, who he led to the Dutch Cup in 2016 and the Dutch title last season, Van Bronckhost has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Rangers.



However, the 42-year-old insists his focus at present is squarely on Feyenoord.





But he dropped a hint that managing Rangers at some point could become part of his plans .