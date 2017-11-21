Rangers Players United Behind Graeme Murty Insists Gers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has revealed that the entire squad are right behind caretaker manager Graeme Murty and will look to bounce back against Dundee on Friday.



The interim boss was unable to break the pattern of not recording three wins in a row as his team succumbed to a defeat in the third match yet again after winning two in a row, losing 2-0 to Hamilton at home on Saturday.











The loss also means that the Gers have fallen down to fourth spot in the league table with Hibernian climbing to third, though Jack's side have one game in hand.



The 25-year-old insists that his team are going through a rough phase at the moment but will need to stick together and fight without blaming each other.





The caretaker manager, according to Jack, has stood by them and they on their part will be right behind him and fight back to win their next game against Dundee this week.

“There’s no doubt that times have been tough, but as team-mates we’re all there for each other, and Graeme is in there and he’s right behind the boys, and we’re right behind him", Jack was quoted as saying by Evening Times.



“It’s important that next week in training we stick with each other, we get that spring back in our step, and we come out fighting at Dundee.



“That is our next game, we can’t look any further. It would be stupid of us to look any further than going up to Dundee and showing a reaction.



“We need a good response and we want to go and get a good result for the fans.”

