Rangers Stamp On Bruno Alves Bench Refusal Report

Rangers have denied that centre-back Bruno Alves refused to be a substitute for Saturday's home loss against Hamilton.



The Gers lost the Scottish Premiership contest at Ibrox 2-0, handing Hamilton their first win at the ground for 90 years and placing question marks over how long Graeme Murty will be left in caretaker charge before a permanent appointment is made.











Summer signing Alves was not involved and it was claimed in the Times that he let it be known he would not take a spot on the bench.



Alves was a key signing made by former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha and fans are unsure how much longer he will stay at Ibrox following the departure of the Portuguese tactician.





But according to Rangers sources, quoted by the Scottish Sun, Alves did not turn down a spot on the bench.