We Can Beat Wolves If I’m On Song – Leeds United Star

Pablo Hernandez has revealed he is certain that Leeds United have a chance of beating league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday if he plays the same way he did against Middlesbrough at the weekend.



The midfielder, who has come in for criticism from several corners for his below-par performances in the present campaign, put in a great display against Boro.











Hernandez broke the deadlock in the 24th minute at Elland Road before providing the assist for Ezgjan Alioski’s goal in the second half as Leeds won the contest 2-1.



And the Spaniard, who is expecting a tough outing against Wolves, however feels Leeds can be victorious at Molineux if he gives one hundred per cent on the pitch.





Hernandez also feels the Whites’ win over Boro will boost his side’s confidence ahead of their meeting with Wolves.

“It will be a difficult game”, he told LUTV, when asked about the upcoming game against Wolves.



“But I think the win will give us extra confidence.



“We not only need the three points, we also need to play good football.



“I think these three points will give us the confidence to prepare well for the next game against the leaders.



“They are a good team and it will be a difficult game, but I’m sure that if I play like today [Sunday] and I give one hundred per cent on the pitch then we have a chance to win.”



Leeds are currently seventh in the Championship table with 26 points from 17 outings.

