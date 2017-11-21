XRegister
21/11/2017 - 17:12 GMT

West Ham Players Must Be Fitter To Play David Moyes Way Says Hammers Star

 




West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang believes that the Hammers will have to work "a little bit more" to be able to do things the way new manger David Moyes wants.

After taking over from Slaven Bilic on 7th November, the former Manchester United failed to deliver as his team lost 2-0 to Watford in his first game in charge.




However, there was some evidence of Moyes' impact for his supporters to point to as the Hammers recorded much-improved physical statistics on Sunday, running more than they usually have this season.

Obiang on his part though insists that the players need to give a little bit more in order to better understand what the new manager demands from them and go to the next game while forgetting about the past and trying to win it.
 


“We need time to understand better what he wants and we have to work a little bit more to be fit to do the things he wants", Obiang told his club's official website.  

“I’m agreeing with him because he is angry we lost the game. He thinks we can do something better and we have to do more.

“We have to work hard for the next game and forget about the last one because what happened, happened.”

West Ham's next game will be against Leicester City at home this Friday.
 