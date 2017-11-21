XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/11/2017 - 18:34 GMT

Yaya Toure Plays – Manchester City Team vs Feyenoord Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Feyenoord
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their starting side and substitutes to play host to Feyenoord in a Champions League group game at the Etihad Stadium tonight.

The Citizens have already qualified from Group F, having won all their four group games so far, adding to an overall run of 18 games unbeaten in all competitions this term.




Boss Pep Guardiola must make do without centre-back John Stones, who has a hamstring injury, while Vincent Kompany is not risked.

The Spanish tactician selects Ederson between the sticks, while Eliaquim Mangala and Nicolas Otamendi line up in defence. There are starts for Ilkay Gundogan, Yaya Toure and Bernardo Silva, while Kevin De Bruyne also plays. Sergio Aguero is up top.

If Guardiola needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Gabriel Jesus.

 


Manchester City Team vs Feyenoord

Ederson, Walker, Mangala, Otamendi, Danilo, Gundogan, Yaya Toure, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Foden, Delph, Silva, Fernandinho, Diaz, G Jesus 
 