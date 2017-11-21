Yaya Toure Plays – Manchester City Team vs Feyenoord Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Feyenoord

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their starting side and substitutes to play host to Feyenoord in a Champions League group game at the Etihad Stadium tonight.



The Citizens have already qualified from Group F, having won all their four group games so far, adding to an overall run of 18 games unbeaten in all competitions this term.











Boss Pep Guardiola must make do without centre-back John Stones, who has a hamstring injury, while Vincent Kompany is not risked.



The Spanish tactician selects Ederson between the sticks, while Eliaquim Mangala and Nicolas Otamendi line up in defence. There are starts for Ilkay Gundogan, Yaya Toure and Bernardo Silva, while Kevin De Bruyne also plays. Sergio Aguero is up top.



If Guardiola needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Gabriel Jesus.



Manchester City Team vs Feyenoord



Ederson, Walker, Mangala, Otamendi, Danilo, Gundogan, Yaya Toure, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Foden, Delph, Silva, Fernandinho, Diaz, G Jesus

