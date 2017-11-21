Young Liverpool Linked Defensive Talent Insists He Is Now Happy At RB Leipzig

Follow @insidefutbol





Daycot Upamecano, who has been linked with being on Liverpool's radar, insists he is happy at RB Leipzig despite a difficult settling in period at the German side.



Just 19 years old, RB Leipzig swooped to take Upamecano from sister side Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window this year, forking out €10m for his services.











The Frenchman's quality has not gone unnoticed and he has been linked with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who are already due to sign one player from RB Leipzig in the shape of Naby Keita; Keita will join the Reds next summer.



But Upamecano does not appear to be thinking of joining Keita in exiting RB Leipzig as he insists he is happy at the Bundesliga outfit.





The defender was quoted as saying by French daily La Republicain Lorrain: "At first it was not easy for me in Leipzig.