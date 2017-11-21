Young Liverpool Linked Defensive Talent Insists He Is Now Happy At RB Leipzig

Daycot Upamecano, who has been linked with being on Liverpool's radar, insists he is happy at RB Leipzig despite a difficult settling in period at the German side.
Just 19 years old, RB Leipzig swooped to take Upamecano from sister side Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window this year, forking out €10m for his services.
The Frenchman's quality has not gone unnoticed and he has been linked with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who are already due to sign one player from RB Leipzig in the shape of Naby Keita; Keita will join the Reds next summer.
But Upamecano does not appear to be thinking of joining Keita in exiting RB Leipzig as he insists he is happy at the Bundesliga outfit.
The defender was quoted as saying by French daily La Republicain Lorrain: "At first it was not easy for me in Leipzig.
"A new club, a new environment, at my age…
"But I always gave everything in training and the coach quickly trusted me.
"In all respects, I'm happy.
"I play a lot and I feel I'm getting better all the time.
"Training at a very high level, with a lot of intensity, helps me a lot to progress quickly.
"[But] I still have things to learn about positional play and recovery", the Frenchman added.
RB Leipzig have Upamecano under contract until the summer of 2021 and the defender having played 16 games for the club already this season is a pointer towards his already established status in Germany.