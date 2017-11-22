Absolutely No Chance – Ex-Scottish Top Flight Star Dismisses Rangers Linked Derek McInnes To West Brom

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight player Tam McManus has dismissed the chances of Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes taking over at Premier League side West Brom.



McInnes is currently the favourite to take over at Rangers, but West Brom's decision to sack Tony Pulis has led to the former Baggies midfielder being linked with a return to the Hawthorns.











McManus has dismissed any chance of that happening however and also insists it would not be a good move.



Reacting to an article saying McInnes taking over at West Brom would make sense, McManus shot back on Twitter: "Absolutely no chance whatsoever.





"And makes no sense", he added .

McInnes continues to be linked with the vacant post at Rangers, another of his former clubs, but the Gers have yet to make an approach for his services despite sacking Pedro Caixinha in late October.



It has been claimed that McInnes would be tempted by the job at West Brom, meaning an approach from the Baggies could make Rangers' chances of tempting him to Ibrox slimmer.



McInnes currently has Aberdeen sitting in second spot in the Scottish Premiership standings.

