XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/11/2017 - 21:23 GMT

Absolutely No Chance – Ex-Scottish Top Flight Star Dismisses Rangers Linked Derek McInnes To West Brom

 




Former Scottish top flight player Tam McManus has dismissed the chances of Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes taking over at Premier League side West Brom.

McInnes is currently the favourite to take over at Rangers, but West Brom's decision to sack Tony Pulis has led to the former Baggies midfielder being linked with a return to the Hawthorns.




McManus has dismissed any chance of that happening however and also insists it would not be a good move.

Reacting to an article saying McInnes taking over at West Brom would make sense, McManus shot back on Twitter: "Absolutely no chance whatsoever.
 


"And makes no sense", he added.

McInnes continues to be linked with the vacant post at Rangers, another of his former clubs, but the Gers have yet to make an approach for his services despite sacking Pedro Caixinha in late October.

It has been claimed that McInnes would be tempted by the job at West Brom, meaning an approach from the Baggies could make Rangers' chances of tempting him to Ibrox slimmer.

McInnes currently has Aberdeen sitting in second spot in the Scottish Premiership standings.
  