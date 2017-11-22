Brendan Rodgers Won’t Let Us Drop Our Standards – Celtic Winger On Unbeaten Run

Follow @insidefutbol





Scott Sinclair has revealed that the relentlessness of Brendan Rodgers’ management and says the hunger of the players has allowed the Celtic squad to keep their feet on the ground despite their record breaking unbeaten streak.



Celtic have been on an unbeaten run of 64 games in domestic games in Scotland and have been showing no signs of giving up their streak any time soon in the near future.











The Scottish champions have not lost a domestic game under Rodgers thus far and Sinclair admits that the streak is a testament to the how well Celtic have been playing for more than 18 months.



The winger told Celtic TV: “It just goes to show how well we have done as a team.





“We have stuck together, we are high on confidence and the way we have been playing now is unbelievable. Hopefully we can keep this run going and keep working on what we are doing.”

He admits that despite the eye watering unbeaten streak in Scotland, Rodgers has not allowed his players to take their eye off the ball and has continued to make sure they maintain their winning ability.



And he also feels that the hunger of the players to not lose and continue on the path has also been key behind his side’s relentless run in their domestic games.



Asked how Celtic's players have managed to maintain humility amidst a 64-game unbeaten run, Sinclair said: “It’s down to the players and the manager.



“I think the manager doesn’t allow anyone slack and make sure everyone is given their 100 per cent and never stopping them from getting out of the mentality to win games.



“And obviously the hunger – everyone is so hungry to play, hungry to do well and that’s what we have in the whole squad.”

