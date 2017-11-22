Celtic “Learning From The Losses” In Champions League Says Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has stressed the importance of his team learning the hard lessons in the Champions League in order to continue to improve on the European stage.



The Scottish champions have little hope of making it through to the last 16 of the Champions League, but are in line to continue playing European football beyond Christmas in the Europa League.











Celtic have experienced a few chastening nights in Europe over the last two seasons, but they earned much credit for their display in the 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich at Parkhead last month.



Sinclair admits that the performance against the German champions was a sign of the progress Celtic have made in Europe this season and believes they have improved with each match.





The winger feels Celtic need to carry on learning the often tough lessons in the Champions League and look to build on the foundations they have put in place this term in Europe.

Asked about the encouraging signs from the Bayern Munich defeat, Sinclair told Celtic TV: “It just goes to show how well we have done and each Champions League game we have sort of done better and better.



“That’s what we can do – learn from all the negatives and learning from the losses to build from it going forward



“When we are going into this PSG game [tonight], hopefully we get a better result than the last.”



Celtic are currently third in their group on four points and are well placed to drop into the Europa League.

