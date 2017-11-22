Championship Is One of World’s Best Leagues – Leeds United New Boy Aware of Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United forward Ezgjan Alioski has dubbed the Championship one of the best leagues in the world.



The Macedonian, who joined the Whites from Swiss outfit FC Lugano in the summer, has thus far made 18 appearances in all competitions for his new employers, scoring three times and providing as many assists.











Leeds are currently ninth in the league table with 26 points from 17 matches, three points adrift of Derby County, who occupy the sixth and final playoff spot.



Thomas Christiansen’s side started the season in spectacular fashion, with Leeds even going at the top of the standings after being unbeaten in their first seven Championship outings.





However, a raft of poor results have seen the Yorkshire giants, who returned to winning ways by beating Middlesbrough 2-1 at the weekend, drop out of the top six.

And Alioski explained that the Championship is much harder than the Swiss league as the games come thick and fast in England.



But the 25-year-old, who heaped praise on the Leeds supporters, was also quick to add that he feels the Championship is one of the best leagues in the world.



“We started really well and it was nice in the beginning and you thought, ‘wow, if we always play like this win, we will always be at the top’”, Alioski told LUTV, when asked about his experience at Leeds so far.



“But I know that the league here is too hard.



“When we have to play two games in a week, it’s normal that you can’t win all the games.



“Also, nobody from Leeds goes out to lose, we want to win always.



“But it’s football and that can happen.



“It’s different from the Swiss league because here there are more games and all coming too quickly.



“You must always be ready and focused for the next game as they come too quickly.



“You can turn from a hero to a zero in a week.



“But I like it because the support is there always, they come in to watch the games and the stadium is always full, [they travel in numbers] also in away games.



“I think it’s one of the best leagues in the world.”



Leeds are next up against Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers in an away game this evening.

