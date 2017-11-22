XRegister
22/11/2017 - 15:59 GMT

David Luiz Starts – Chelsea Team vs Qarabag Confirmed

 




Fixture: Qarabag vs Chelsea
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 17:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have named their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag in the Champions League this evening.

If Chelsea can seal a win against Qarabag then they will book a spot in the last 16; the Blues are currently in second spot in Group C on seven points, with Roma top on eight points and Atletico Madrid third on three points.




Boss Antonio Conte must make do without wing-back Victor Moses, who is out with a hamstring injury, while attackers Charly Musonda and Michy Batshuayi are sidelined with knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

The Chelsea boss names Thibaut Courtois in goal, while at the back he picks Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz, which means Andreas Christensen drops to the bench. N'Golo Kante starts, as does Cesc Fabregas, while Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez are the attacking threat.

If the Blues manager needs to make changes at any point during the game then he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata.

 


Chelsea Team vs Qarabag

Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Pedro, Hazard

Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Christensen, Sterling, Drinkwater, Bakayoko, Morata
 