Even Greatest Centre-Back Wouldn’t Have Stopped PSG Mauling Bemoans Former Celtic Star

Kris Commons thinks that even if Celtic had signed "the greatest centre half" it would have made no difference in their 7-1 mauling at Paris Saint-Germain tonight.



Celtic did take a shock lead in the very first minute at the Parc des Princes when Moussa Dembele found the back of the net, but if anything it served only to annoy their French hosts.











PSG were level just eight minutes later when Neymar scored, while in the 22nd minute the Brazilian struck again to hand the French giants a lead they would ever only extend over the course of the evening.



Edinson Cavani made it 3-1 in the 28th minute before Kylian Mbappe struck in the 35th minute to make sure it was 4-1 to PSG heading in at the break.





The pain got worse for Celtic fifteen minutes from time when Marco Verratti scored, while further goals from Cavani and Dani Alves made for a miserable night in Paris for the Bhoys .

Boss Brendan Rodgers has been criticised for not having signed another defender in the summer transfer window, but Commons says it would have made zero difference against PSG.



"Like I said earlier it wouldn’t make a single [bit of] difference if we had the greatest centre half in there tonight", the former Celtic attacking midfielder tweeted.



"They are too good. END OF!



"Celtic can’t compete with this standard of football.



"Celtic will move on to hopefully the latter stages of [the] Europa", he added.

