He Could Get Really Frustrated – Rangers Caretaker Graeme Murty Warns On Sidelined Gers Star

Rangers interim boss Graeme Murty has explained that the Gers have to make sure Jordan Rossiter does not feel frustrated as the youngster continues to remain on the sidelines.



The 20-year-old has been ravaged with injury since joining Rangers from Liverpool in 2016.











Rossiter managed to clock up just 340 minutes over six appearances in all competitions for Rangers last season.



The midfielder returned to action in the summer when Rangers took on Progres Niederkorn in a Europa League qualifier.





However, Rossiter, who has played just 197 minutes of football over four games in the present campaign, last turned out for Rangers during their Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County in late September.

The starlet has since been sidelined with a calf injury and Murty stated it is vitally important for Rangers to make sure Rossiter does not feel frustrated.



“Jordan Rossiter is progressing”, he told Rangers TV.



“I know I get a lot of tweets about Jordan and how he is doing.



“We just have to make sure that we keep Jordan informed and make sure Jordan is ready to go when his body is ready and not get too frustrated because he could get really frustrated.



“He wants to be on the pitch, he wants to be playing all the time.



“We just have to make sure we get him ready and that he is ready to go when his body is good and done.”



Rossiter, who is a product of Liverpool’s youth system, is contracted with Rangers until 2020.

