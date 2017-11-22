XRegister
06 October 2016

22/11/2017 - 22:15 GMT

It Wasn’t Like Barcelona – Brendan Rodgers Sees Celtic Positives Despite 7-1 PSG Rout

 




Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says he does not see his side's 7-1 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain as carrying the same negatives as their 7-0 defeat at Barcelona last year.

The Bhoys started as big underdogs in the Champions League clash in the French capital, but did take the lead in the very first minute through Moussa Dembele.




But PSG hit back and were 4-1 up by half time, while they then added another three goals in the second half to cruise to a 7-1 win, putting the victory alongside the 5-0 win in Scotland over Celtic in the earlier group game between the two sides.

Rodgers however is not dwelling on negatives and feels unlike the Barcelona defeat there are positives to take.
 


"We conceded seven goals in Barcelona when I first came in and I was very, very disappointed in that, but in a strange way I thought there were lots of good moments for us in this game", Rodgers told BBC Radio Scotland.

"We made a great start, got the goal and then you could see that belief that we had in how we were working and playing, defending strong.

"We gave the ball away in midfield and that gives them the opportunity to get the goal.

"If you analyse the goals we gave away, disappointing goals. We still had moments when we broke through and still looked a threat at times.

"The lesson for us, we can keep the ball a little bit better, we've got to defend better at some of the set piece moments we had.

"But you also have to admire the sheer quality of Paris Saint-Germain", Rodgers added.

Celtic will now bid to bounce back this coming weekend when they take on Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup final.
  

 