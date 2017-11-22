Liverpool “Kind of Capitulated” At Sevilla Says Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Gary Gillespie has slammed the Reds’ lackadaisical second half performance against Sevilla in a 3-3 Champions League draw in Spain.



Goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a 3-0 lead within the first 30 minutes of the game in Seville but the home side came roaring back after the break.











Wissam Ben Yedder’s brace cut down Liverpool’s lead to just one goal and Guido Pizarro scored a stoppage time equaliser to complete a remarkable turnaround for Sevilla.



While Liverpool remain top of their Champions League group, they still need a point against Spartak Moscow a fortnight later to confirm their place in the last 16 of the competition.





Gillespie slammed the Liverpool players and believes most of them felt that the game was won at the break, which led to a lethargic performance in the second half.

The former Red credited Sevilla for the attitude they showed after the break to get back in the game and admits the third goal looked inevitable once the Spanish got into their rhythm.



Gillespie told LFC TV: “The players thought that it was won as well because the way they started the second half was lackadaisical.



“All credit to Sevilla, they made a few changes and they came out in the second half a totally different side, took the game to Liverpool, closed them down high up in the pitch, won all the second balls and there were wave after wave of attacks.



“Liverpool kind of capitulated a bit.



“Poor defensive play from Alberto Moreno on a couple of occasions and once they got a sniff, you could kind of sense that they are going to get the third goal.”

