Liverpool Linked Defender Continues To Stall On New Contract As Everton Now Monitor Situation

Liverpool linked defender Stefan de Vrij is gauging the interest in him from other clubs as he continues to stall on signing a new deal with Lazio.



Lazio have been in negotiations with his representatives for a number of months over a new deal and there has been optimism that the defender will sign fresh terms to replace his current contract that expires next summer.











However, De Vrij is yet to agree to sign a new contract with Lazio and it has been claimed that the defender is closely keeping tabs on the level of interest other clubs have in him.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Dutch is gauging interest from Serie A giants Inter and Juventus and whether they are keen to sign him in the near future.





The centre-back is also alive to interest from clubs outside Italy, with Everton and Liverpool also believed to be keeping track of his situation at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio are nervous about the situation dragging on as they are aware that De Vrij will be free to agree a pre-contract with other clubs in the new year if the offer of a new contract remains unsigned.



The Dutchman joined Lazio from Feyenoord following his impressive showing in the World Cup in 2017 and established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A over the years.

