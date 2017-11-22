Manchester United Linked With Reigniting Transfer Trail For Summer Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United could reignite their interest in Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic and could slap in a fresh offer for him in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.



The 28-year-old winger was one of Jose Mourinho’s priority targets last summer but Inter refused to lower their valuation of the Croatian and the Red Devils bowed out of the race.











Following the transfer window, Perisic signed a fresh and improved five-year contract with the Nerazzurri with Inter, seemingly fortifying his future at the San Siro.



However, Manchester United have not gone away in the saga and according to Italian tv progamme Qui Studio A Voi Stadio, they could revive their interest in the player during the upcoming winter transfer window.





Mourinho is keen to make more additions to his squad in the January window and the Manchester United manager could decide to reignite the trail that leads towards Perisic.

The 28-year-old winger agreed terms with Manchester United over a contract and was keen to move to Old Trafford before the Red Devils failed to convince the Nerazzurri.



It remains to be seen whether Perisic is prepared to push for a move to Manchester United if they come calling again in the winter window.



Inter are unlikely to soften their stance on the winger especially as he signed a new five-year contract.

