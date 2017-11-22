New Contract Talks For Chelsea and Man Utd Target Sergi Roberto Not Advanced

Follow @insidefutbol





Sergi Roberto’s talks with Barcelona over a new contract are only at an initial phase, something which will give hope to his suitors, with Chelsea and Manchester United continuing to be linked with him.



The midfielder’s future at Barcelona came under the scanner last summer and he received offers from Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus.











Roberto decided against leaving Barcelona and the club are keen to tie him down to a new fresh deal as soon as possible as they feel the midfielder could be part of their long term plans.



Talks between the player’s representatives and Barcelona have begun, but according to Catalan daily Sport, the negotiations are only at an initial phase at the moment.





Roberto is in no hurry to commit to a new deal just yet as he wants to establish himself as a regular before he takes the decision to sign a new long term contract.

The midfielder is keen to see whether he is a big part of a project at Barcelona going forward before signing a fresh deal and is prepared to take his time during negotiations.



Manchester City have also been keeping tabs on Roberto, but for the moment the midfielder, whose current deal runs out in the summer of 2019, wants to concentrate on his future at the Nou Camp.

