06 October 2016

22/11/2017 - 11:09 GMT

Roma Ready To Listen To Bids For Liverpool Target In Winter Window

 




Roma are preparing to let Liverpool target Emerson Palmieri leave the club during the January transfer window, with Juventus also believed to be interested in signing him.

Liverpool were interested in the 23-year-old left-back last summer too but a deal never materialised and the Reds are keen to revive their interest in him in January.




The Reds are reportedly preparing to slap in a bid for him in the winter window and according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Roma are prepared to listen to offers for Palmieri in the coming months.

The defender is yet to play first team football this season because of a serious knee injury and only returned to action with the Roma Under-19s last week.
 


With Aleksandar Kolarov performing well since joining Roma last summer, the club are confident that they have the resources to balance the sale of Palmieri in January.  

While the Italian could be on the market in the winter window, Liverpool are expected to face stiff competition for his signature from Italian champions Juventus.

Roma are said to be prepared to listen to offers around the €25m mark for the defender.

The 23-year-old, who joined Roma from Santos in 2015, has a contract until 2021 with the club.
 