Something Must Be Going On In Training – Ex-Scotland Star Baffled Andrew Robertson Not Playing For Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Pat Nevin believes something must be going on in training at Liverpool for Jurgen Klopp to be picking Alberto Moreno ahead of Andrew Robertson at left-back.



Klopp has doggedly stuck with Moreno, despite signing Scotland international Robertson in the summer and the Spaniard having a record of defensive errors.











Moreno was all at sea defensively on Tuesday night as Sevilla came back from 3-0 down against Liverpool to draw 3-3 in a Champions League group stage clash.



Nevin rates Robertson and cannot understand why the Scottish defender is not being picked by Klopp.





And the former Chelsea winger mused that something must be going on in training to cause Klopp to select Moreno and not Robertson .

"Something must be going on in training because watching the way he has been playing, Robertson should be in that team", Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 live.



"I'd love to know what the reasons are – and he's not even on the bench!



"He has been completely fit because he's been playing for the national team", he added.



Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City in the summer transfer window and Reds fans had expected the defender to keep Moreno out of the team.

