06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/11/2017 - 18:46 GMT

Stuart Dallas On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Wolves Confirmed

 




Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their side and substitutes to take on Championship league leaders Wolves in an away league fixture this evening.

The Whites returned to winning ways at the weekend by beating Garry Monk's Middlesbrough side 2-1 at Elland Road and head coach Thomas Christiansen will want to make it back to back victories tonight.




Leeds are again without striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

Christiansen picks Andy Lonergan in goal, while in defence he names the central two of Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson. Kalvin Phillips starts in midfield alongside Ronaldo Vieira, while Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez and Samu Saiz are behind Kemar Roofe.

On the bench the Leeds boss has a number of options, including Stuart Dallas and Caleb Ekuban.

 


Leeds United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Lonergan, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, Phillips, Vieira, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Roofe

Substitutes: Wiedwald, Shaughnessy, Pennington, Anita, O'Kane, Dallas, Ekuban
 