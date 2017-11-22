Stuart Dallas On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Wolves Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their side and substitutes to take on Championship league leaders Wolves in an away league fixture this evening.



The Whites returned to winning ways at the weekend by beating Garry Monk's Middlesbrough side 2-1 at Elland Road and head coach Thomas Christiansen will want to make it back to back victories tonight.











Leeds are again without striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga.



Christiansen picks Andy Lonergan in goal, while in defence he names the central two of Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson. Kalvin Phillips starts in midfield alongside Ronaldo Vieira, while Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez and Samu Saiz are behind Kemar Roofe.



On the bench the Leeds boss has a number of options, including Stuart Dallas and Caleb Ekuban.



Leeds United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers



Lonergan, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, Phillips, Vieira, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Roofe



Substitutes: Wiedwald, Shaughnessy, Pennington, Anita, O'Kane, Dallas, Ekuban

