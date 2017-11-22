Tom Rogic Starts – Celtic Team vs PSG Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Paris Saint-Germain vs Celtic

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League group stage game at the Parc des Princes.



PSG tore Celtic to shreds in the earlier group game between the two teams as they ran out 5-0 winners at Parkhead and the Bhoys cannot finish in the top two in the group, with only third spot and the Europa League their target.











Boss Brendan Rodgers will still want a good performance from his side as they bid to stay ahead of bottom placed Anderlecht.



The Northern Irishman has Craig Gordon between the sticks, while at the back he picks Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata and Jozo Simunovic. Scott Brown will look to control midfield, while James Forrest is bidding to make an impact. Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic support Moussa Dembele.



If Rodgers needs to make changes against PSG then he can look to his bench and call for Scott Sinclair, with Leigh Griffiths another option.



Celtic Team vs Paris Saint-Germain



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Simunovic, Forrest, Brown, Ntcham, Tierney, Rogic, McGregor, Dembele



Substitutes: De Vries, Bitton, Roberts, Griffiths, Sinclair, Armstrong, Kouassi

