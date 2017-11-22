We Have All The Motivation In The World, Wolves Boss Warns Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno has insisted that his side have all the motivation in the world, ahead of their Championship meeting with Leeds United at Molineux on this evening.



Wolves, who have won three league games on the trot, presently find themselves one point clear at the top of the Championship table with a game in hand.











On the other hand, Leeds will also head into the game at Molineux on the back of a win, with Thomas Christiansen’s team edging out Middlesbrough 2-1 at the weekend.



And Nuno, who admitted that Leeds will be buoyed by their win over Boro, however explained that Wolves will solely focus on themselves for tonight’s fixture.





The Wolves manager went on to add that with the match being at Molineux, his side have extra motivation to perform well against the Yorkshire giants.

“I suppose so”, Nuno told Wolves TV, when asked if Leeds will have extra confidence coming into the game, following their win over Boro.



“It was a good performance, a good result.



“They’re a good team, they have good players and have a good manager.



“So, we will pay attention to what Leeds will try to do.



“But it’s up to us, we are at Molineux and it will be a full stadium.



“We have all the motivation in the world and we are ready to go.



“So, let’s focus on our game, how we want to perform.



“We want to put in a good performance and the result will come naturally.



“But once again – we are playing at Molineux and we only have to think about ourselves, how we want to do it and go for it.”



Leeds are currently in ninth spot in the league standings and a win against Wolves could see the Whites break into the playoff spots.

