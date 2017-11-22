We’ve Been Underestimated In Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Heung-Min Son has insisted that everyone has been underestimating Tottenham Hotspur’s strength in the Champions League, following his side’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.



Spurs, who headed into the game at Signal Iduna Park on the back of a 2-0 loss against their arch-rivals Arsenal at the weekend, fell behind in the 31st minute when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke the deadlock.











Tottenham equalised through Harry Kane four minutes after the break, with Son netting the winner in the 76th minute.



And the South Korean, who feels Spurs showed their strong mentality in the second half, stated that his side are stronger than everyone thought they would be in the Champions League.





“A win always makes us happy”, Son said on Spurs TV.

“I think it was a difficult game, but we deserved to win.



“Everyone fought for the three points.



“In the first half we were 1-0 down, but we showed our mentality [after the break].



“We are stronger than everyone thinks and we deserved to win the game.”



The win at Dortmund meant Spurs will progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League as group winners and Son explained that the fans deserve credit for it.



“It will give us confidence”, he said, when asked what it means for Spurs to win their Champions League group.



“It’s not just us, without the supporters [we couldn’t have done it].



“They travelled to Madrid and Dortmund and without our supporters it would have been very difficult.



“They believed in us and it’s a special feeling to win the group.”



Besides Dortmund, Spurs have Real Madrid and APOEL for company in their Champions League group.

