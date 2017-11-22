Yes, In Talks Over New Contract – Agent Of Bayern Munich Star Delivers Transfer Blow For Man City

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Manchester City target Joshua Kimmich has confirmed that he is in talks with Bayern Munich over extending the German’s contract with the club.



Joining Bayern Munich from Stuttgart in 2015, the young defender got his chance at the Allianz Arena under Pep Guardiola and has eventually emerged as one of the key players for the Bavarians.











Guardiola, now at Manchester City, remains a big fan of the player and is claimed to be keen take him to England in the near future, while even Catalan giants Barcelona have been keeping tabs on his progress.



However, Bayern Munich are prepared to squash any talk of the 22-year-old right-back leaving at the onset and are set to offer him a fresh and improved contract.





The Bavarians are keen to make sure Kimmich remains part of their plans for the long term and his agent, Uli Ferber, confirmed that he is engaged in talks with Bayern Munich.

He told German magazine Sport Bild: “In the summer [Bayern Munich CEO] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge came to us for the first time to discuss whether we can extend our association.



“We sat down together for the first time in the fall and will again one more time by the end of the year to lead the discussions.



“There is much to support an agreement given Kimmich’s star has continued to ascend.”



His current deal with Bayern Munich expires in 2020.

