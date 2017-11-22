XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/11/2017 - 12:27 GMT

Young Defensive Celtic Target Appears On Radar of Inter and Manchester United

 




Manchester United and Inter Milan have been linked with having an interest in Celtic defensive target Filip Benkovic.

The 20-year-old defender has been attracting attention of a number of clubs in Europe with his consistent performances in the Croatian top flight and is considered a huge talent in the Balkans county.




Celtic are heavily rumoured to be interested in Benkovic and are believed to be preparing a January bid for him, but it seems the Scottish champions are set to face considerable opposition for his signature.

According to Italian outlet Interlive.it, Manchester United and Inter have also been keeping tabs on his progress and are considering making a move for him in the near future.
 


Inter are in the market for a central defender and the 20-year-old Croatian has emerged as a target, but the speculated interest from Manchester United is a cause for concern for his other suitors.  

The Premier League giants are financial heavyweights and their possible involvement in the saga could shoot up his transfer price beyond the €15m mark.

A product of the Dinamo Zagreb academy, Benkovic has notched up 65 senior appearances for the club and has a contract until 2022 with the Croatian outfit.

The defender is also a Croatia Under-21 international, but is yet to make his bow in the senior national side.
 