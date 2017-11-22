Young Defensive Celtic Target Appears On Radar of Inter and Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Inter Milan have been linked with having an interest in Celtic defensive target Filip Benkovic.



The 20-year-old defender has been attracting attention of a number of clubs in Europe with his consistent performances in the Croatian top flight and is considered a huge talent in the Balkans county.











Celtic are heavily rumoured to be interested in Benkovic and are believed to be preparing a January bid for him, but it seems the Scottish champions are set to face considerable opposition for his signature.



According to Italian outlet Interlive.it, Manchester United and Inter have also been keeping tabs on his progress and are considering making a move for him in the near future.





Inter are in the market for a central defender and the 20-year-old Croatian has emerged as a target, but the speculated interest from Manchester United is a cause for concern for his other suitors.

The Premier League giants are financial heavyweights and their possible involvement in the saga could shoot up his transfer price beyond the €15m mark.



A product of the Dinamo Zagreb academy, Benkovic has notched up 65 senior appearances for the club and has a contract until 2022 with the Croatian outfit.



The defender is also a Croatia Under-21 international, but is yet to make his bow in the senior national side.

