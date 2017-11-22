Your Best Yet Serge Aurier – Tottenham Legend Salutes Summer Signing’s Performance

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts feels Serge Aurier played his best all round game for Spurs during their 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.



The right-back, who joined Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, was a handful for the Dortmund players throughout the game at Signal Iduna Park.











Besides helping his side’s defence, the Frenchman regularly sprinted forward to join Spurs’ attacks against the German giants.



And Roberts is of the opinion that it was Aurier’s best performance in a Tottenham shirt, with the defender having thus far turned out nine times in all competitions for the north London club.





“Well done Serge Aurier”, he tweeted.

“Tonight was your best all round performance for Spurs.



“Excellent.”



Graham also heaped praise for fellow summer signing Davinson Sanchez, whom he feels is the best centre-back to come to the Premier League, given his age; the Colombia international is 21 years old.



“What more can I keep saying about Davinson Sanchez”, he continued.



“For his age, he’s the best centre-half I have seen come to the United Kingdom.



“Simply sensational.”



Goals from Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son overturned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener for Dortmund as the win meant Spurs qualified for the knockout round of the Champions League as group winners.

