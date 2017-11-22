XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/11/2017 - 18:40 GMT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Basel Confirmed

 




Fixture: Basel vs Manchester United
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Manchester United have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with Swiss giants Basel at St Jakob-Park in a Champions League group stage game this evening.

Jose Mourinho has taken his men to Switzerland knowing that just a draw against Basel will book a spot in the last 16 of the tournament.




Mourinho is without defenders Phil Jones and Eric Bailly, while Michael Carrick remains out of action with a thigh issue.

The Manchester United manager goes with Sergio Romero in goal, while at the back Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo are the central duo. Ander Herrera slots into midfield, as does Marouane Fellaini, while there is a start for Paul Pogba. Jesse Lingard plays, as does Anthony Martial. Romelu Lukaku is up top.

If Mourinho needs to make changes during the course of the game in Switzerland he can look to his bench, where he can call for Luke Shaw if needed, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic another option.

 


Manchester United Team vs Basel

Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Rojo, Blind, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Pogba, Martial, Lukaku

Substitutes: Pereira, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Rashford, Ibrahimovic
 