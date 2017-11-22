Zlatan Ibrahimovic On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Basel Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Basel vs Manchester United

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester United have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with Swiss giants Basel at St Jakob-Park in a Champions League group stage game this evening.



Jose Mourinho has taken his men to Switzerland knowing that just a draw against Basel will book a spot in the last 16 of the tournament.











Mourinho is without defenders Phil Jones and Eric Bailly, while Michael Carrick remains out of action with a thigh issue.



The Manchester United manager goes with Sergio Romero in goal, while at the back Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo are the central duo. Ander Herrera slots into midfield, as does Marouane Fellaini, while there is a start for Paul Pogba. Jesse Lingard plays, as does Anthony Martial. Romelu Lukaku is up top.



If Mourinho needs to make changes during the course of the game in Switzerland he can look to his bench, where he can call for Luke Shaw if needed, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic another option.



Manchester United Team vs Basel



Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Rojo, Blind, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Pogba, Martial, Lukaku



Substitutes: Pereira, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

