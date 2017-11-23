XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/11/2017 - 12:34 GMT

Arsene Wenger Prepared To Sell Mesut Ozil In January To Stop Jose Mourinho Grabbing German

 




Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is prepared to sell Mesut Ozil in January if it blocks a potential move to Manchester United in the summer, it has been claimed.

Ozil’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season and he is yet to provide any clear hint that he is prepared to put pen to paper on fresh terms with the Gunners.




Barcelona have been monitoring the situation and are currently considering making a move for the German creative midfielder during the January transfer window.

And it has been claimed Ozil has already made his demands for €19m per season gross salary clear to the Catalan giants and is also keen to bag a hefty signing-on bonus.
 


Barcelona are weighing up their options, but according to Spanish daily AS, Wenger is ready to accept Ozil leaving in January if it blocks Jose Mourinho from signing him next summer.  

Manchester United have been weighing up the option of taking the 29-year-old to Old Trafford on a free transfer, with Mourinho believed to be very much alive to the idea.

Wenger is desperate to stop one of his best players joining Mourinho’s Manchester United side on a free transfer and is ready to consider selling him to another club in January.

It is unlikely that the German will sign a new contract with Arsenal and a move in January would prevent Arsenal from losing him on a free transfer next summer.
 