Bayern Munich Deal-Maker Positive About Contract Talks For Man City Target Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic admits that the club have had positive talks with the agent of Manchester City target Joshua Kimmich over a new contract for the defender.



Kimmich has emerged as a key player for Bayern Munich since joining the club in 2015 from Stuttgart and features heavily in the club’s long term plans going forward.











The German champions are keen to offer him a new and improved contract to reward him for his performances and also keep his considerable amount of suitors at bay.



Barcelona have been keeping tabs on the player and Pep Guardiola, who signed him when he was in Bavaria, is also ready to take him to Manchester City in the future.





However, Uli Ferber, his agent, indicated earlier this week that talks between himself and Bayern Munich are progressing well and Salihamidzic, the club’s sporting director, has also painted a positive picture of the discussions between the Bavarians and his adviser.

“We have had some very good conversations with his adviser, Mr. Ferber, who by the way is a very nice man”, the Bayern Munich sporting director told Sky Deutschland.



Kimmich’s current contract with the German champions expires at the end of the 2019/20 season.

