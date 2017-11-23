Chelsea Linked Midfielder Pondering Return To Italy

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea linked midfielder Arturo Vidal is prepared to return to Italy in the near future, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.



Vidal is no longer one of the first names on Bayern Munich’s teamsheet and there are suggestions that the midfielder is becoming increasingly frustrated with life in Bavaria.











The midfielder has been on Inter Milan’s radar since last summer and there is also talk that the Nerazzurri could look to make a move in January if a transfer is deemed feasible.



And it has been claimed that the former Juventus midfield enforcer has confided to his close confidants that he is prepared to return to the Italian peninsula.





Vidal enjoyed a successful stint in Italy with Juventus and is aware that despite being 30, he has a number of admires in the country because of his showing with the Italian champions.

Bayern Munich are expected to consider selling the Chilean next summer, when he will turn 31, and he also been linked with a move to Premier League champions Chelsea.



However, the midfielder is believed be eyeing a move back to Italy and Inter are more than alive to the situation at the moment.



Vidal has a contract until 2019 with the German champions.

