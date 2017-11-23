XRegister
06 October 2016

23/11/2017 - 13:15 GMT

Claim From France: West Brom Possible For Oscar Garcia

 




Oscar Garcia’s agent has confirmed West Brom are indeed a possibility for Oscar Garcia, but revealed a Ligue 1 club are also in the mix.

The former Brighton manager left his post at Saint-Etienne last week after just five months in charge of the club and has been tipped to potentially return to England for his next job.




West Brom, who sacked Tony Pulis earlier this week, have been keen to appoint a new manager soon and Garcia has been mooted as keen on the Hawthorns post.

And it has been claimed by a source close to the Spaniard that taking charge at West Brom could be a possibility for the 44-year-old.
 


However, West Brom are not the only club possible for the Spaniard as it has been claimed another French top tier outfit are looking to rope in Garcia.  

A source close to the Spaniard told French outlet Foot Mercato when asked about interest from West Brom: “Yes, it’s true. That track exists.

“And also a Ligue 1 club.”

West Brom are just a point above the relegation zone and are 17th in the Premier League table at the moment.
 