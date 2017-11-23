David Moyes Stresses Desire To Play West Ham Youngsters When Possible

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham boss David Moyes claims he is keen introduce young players into the Hammers team, but believes that it will all depend on injuries to senior players.



Young defender Declan Rice has already made his mark with the first team, having featured in a total of eleven matches so far for the Hammers.











Another youngster knocking on the door and making it to the bench last week against Watford is Toni Martinez, who has been impressive with the Under-23 squad, having scored eight goals in ten appearances besides also setting up one more for his team-mates.



Moyes though admits that it will be tough for the youngster to break through as competition for an attacking spot in the first team is heavy with the likes of Andy Carroll, Diafra Sakho and Andre Ayew all being there.





"I've always wanted to introduce young players", Moyes said at a press conference.

"Declan Rice has already been in the team but the big problem for Toni Martinez is there's competition in front of him – Ayew, Andy Carroll, Diafra Sakho."



Midfielder Domingos Quina has also been training with the first team though Moyes admits that it talents will have to wait for injuries to senior players to find their way in.



"Domingos Quina has been training with us as well.



"Chances come for young players due to injuries in those positions."

