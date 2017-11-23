Difficult To Judge Graeme Murty Unless He Takes Rangers Job Full Time – Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Niko Kranjcar thinks while it is hard to judge Graeme Murty unless he gets the Rangers job full time, the 43-year-old has managed to steady the ship at Ibrox.



The Under-20s boss stepped into the role of first team manager on an interim basis for the second time this year after Rangers decided to sack Pedro Caixinha at the end of October.











Rangers have thus far played three Scottish Premiership games under Murty’s tutelage, winning two and losing the other.



Murty took charge of Rangers temporarily in similar circumstances in March after the departure of Mark Warburton.





And Kranjcar insisted that Murty, who took charge of Rangers temporarily in similar circumstances in March after the departure of Mark Warburton, is doing a great job currently.

However, the midfielder was quick to add that Murty can only be judged properly if he takes charge of Rangers permanently.



“He’s great, but it’s hard to judge until he gets the job full time”, Kranjcar said on Rangers’ official podcast.



“He’s doing a great job in steadying the ship.



“He’s getting everyone happy and is making the training sessions enjoyable which I think is very important.”



The likes of Ante Postecoglu and Derek McInnes have been linked with taking charge of Rangers, who will next face Dundee on Friday.

