Eric Cantona Makes Surprising Suggestion For Next Manchester United Number 7

Follow @insidefutbol





Eric Cantona believes Javier Pastore has the ability to wear the number 7 shirt for Manchester United and is bemused to see the Argentine not playing regularly at Paris Saint-Germain.



A legendary Manchester United number 7, Cantona was an enigmatic figure at Old Trafford and many believe he was the catalyst behind their domination of the early Premier League years.











Players such as David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo went on to wear the famous number for Manchester United, but the number 7 shirt has been lying dormant since Memphis Depay left the club in January this year.



Many feel a potential move for Antoine Griezmann could restore the shirt’s value at Old Trafford, but Cantona believes PSG’s Pastore has the talent to wear his shirt for Manchester United.





He feels the Argentine has the special talent to surprise people with his intelligence on the ball and Cantona is not too pleased to see PSG not using him properly.

The Frenchman also didn’t forget to take a jibe at PSG’s history and indicated only their wealth makes them a big club.



Asked to pick any player to become the next number 7 at Manchester United, Cantona told FullTimeDevils: “I love Pastore.



“He plays for Paris but he doesn’t play [often]. They have got two great players – Pastore and [Hatem] Ben Arfa and none of them plays.



“Pastore is very special and he will surprise you every time.



"Every time he turns the ball, he will surprise you and give the ball to someone that no one saw.



“I think he’s a great player.”



The former Manchester United legend added: “He plays for Argentina, which is a great country, but he doesn’t play for Paris, which is a small club [smiles].



“But they have got a lot of money, so they are a big club. No history but a big club.”

