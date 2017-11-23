Everton and West Ham On Red Alert As Prolific Turkish Youngster Yet To Sign Professional Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





The Premier League duo of West Ham United and Everton are interested in signing Hertha Berlin youngster Muhammed Kiprit, it has been claimed.



The striker, whose present deal with Hertha Berlin is set to expire next summer, is yet to sign a professional contract with the German outfit.











Kiprit has scored eight goals in 12 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, with the Turkish starlet netting 19 times in 25 games for Hertha Berlin Under-19s last season.



And according to German sports magazine Kicker, Kiprit’s stunning form in front of goal, in addition to him not having signed a professional deal, has aroused the interest of West Ham and Everton.





Wolfsburg have held talks with the 18-year-old, who had a stunning goalscoring record for Hertha Berlin Under-17s as well.

It remains to be seen if West Ham and Everton step up their chase for Kiprit as it seems the teenager has no dearth of suitors.



On the international front, Kiprit has represented Turkey up to Under-19 level, despite having been born in Germany.

