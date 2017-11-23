I Like Danny Rose’s Anger – Mauricio Pochettino Can’t Complain On Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he had no grounds to complain about Danny Rose's behaviour, despite the full-back being angry at being overlooked for the north London derby defeat against Arsenal and it being a quality the manager appreciates.



Rose saw injury overshadow his start to the season and only managed to return to action against Crystal Palace on the 5th November after being named on the bench for matches against Liverpool and Manchester United.











Pochettino though decided to leave him out of the squad for the match against Arsenal last weekend, a game the Lilywhites lost 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.



Rose was quick to concede that the manager's decision had infuriated him before he was selected for the Champions League fixture against Borussia Dortmund in midweek.





The Argentine manager though has defended his decision to overlook Rose for the match and insisted that it is not always possible to pick every player in every match.

"It is not easy when you take a decision about the starting eleven and 18 in the squad and a player is not playing, they are not happy, but that is normal. Every player wants to play", Pochettino said at a press conference.



"But his performance was good [in Germany against Borussia Dortmund] and we cannot complain about his behaviour. He never showed that feeling.



"The day before we had a conversation and he never showed me that he was angry.



"I like it when a player feels that emotion as it looks they are wanting to help the team and play."

