Learn Quickly, Leeds United Legend Tells Ronaldo Vieira

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has urged Ronaldo Vieira to learn from his mistake against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.



On the hour mark at Molineux, Vieira, who had already been booked, made a rash challenge on Jota and was sent off for a second yellow card, with the scoreline being 2-1 in favour of the hosts at that time.











Wolves made the most of the one-man advantage and scored twice more to ultimately win the game 4-1 and consolidate their place at the top of the Championship table.



However, Leeds, who went into the half-time break 2-0 down, were looking the better team after the break and even managed to pull one goal back; but Wolves took complete charge of the game after the sending off.





And Gray thinks Vieira should quickly learn from his mistake at Wolves as errors such as those can cost teams games.

“You didn’t even need to look at the referee, you knew he was going off, it was just rash”, Gray told LUTV after the game.



“He is only a young player and he will learn from it.



“But the quicker you learn [it’s for the better] because things like that can cost you games and big games as well.



“The foul could have been at the end of the game when you’re still battling away, but when it happened, we were in the game.



“I hope the young boy learns from it.



“Thomas [Christiansen] was a bit disappointed on the touchline and I think young Ronaldo also realised that he had done something stupid.”



Vieira has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Leeds in the present campaign, scoring once and providing an assist.

