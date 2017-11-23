Leeds United Can Take Heart From Loss At Wolves, Whites Legend Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray thinks Leeds United can take heart from their second half performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.



Although the Whites ultimately lost the Championship game 4-1, they started the second half brightly at Molineux after going into the half-time break 2-0 down.











Leeds reduced their arrear in the 48th minute through Ezgjan Alioski and Thomas Christiansen’s team were looking the better side against the Championship leaders.



However, Ronaldo Vieira’s sending off on the hour mark completely changed the complexion of the game, with Wolves taking charge of the encounter and comfortably winning it in the end by scoring two more goals.





And Gray thinks although it does not mean much in the long run, Leeds can still take heart from their display in the second half at Wolves.

“We can take heart from the second half”, he said on LUTV.



“It doesn’t mean anything in the long term because we lost a game and lost a game 4-1.



“But at least we competed, we competed better in the second half than we did in the first half.



“We were in the game more, we were making more progress, we were getting down the flanks better and it was a great goal we scored.



“It’s just a pity that we went down to 10 men because once that happened, it was a stroll for them once again.”



Leeds, who are next up against Barnsley on Saturday, currently find themselves 10th in the league table with 26 points from 18 matches.

