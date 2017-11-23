Liverpool Have Taken Hit – Chelsea Youth Boss Thinks Midweek Developments Favour Blues

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea Under-18s boss Jody Morris thinks Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Sevilla on Tuesday is not a bad result for the Blues, who are scheduled to travel to Anfield at the weekend.



Despite taking a 3-0 lead in the first half against Sevilla, the Reds conceded three times after the break at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium as the game finished 3-3.











Although Liverpool remain at the top of their Champions League group, they are still not guaranteed a place in the knockout round of the competition.



On the other hand, Chelsea will head into the game against Liverpool on Saturday on the back of a 4-0 win over Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag on Wednesday night.





And Morris explained that while Chelsea had to travel further than Liverpool and had to play a day later, it is the Merseyside giants who have taken a real hit as their draw with Sevilla almost feels like a defeat, with the ex-midfielder stressing that the result will suit Antonio Conte’s team.

“The 3-3 for Liverpool is not bad [for us]”, Morris said on Chelsea TV



“The fact they were playing a day before us, but then you look at that we've had a lot easier game than they've had.



“Yes, we've travelled further, but at the same time you have to look at that game and say they've taken a hit Liverpool.



“It's more like a loss when you're 3-0 up.”



Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table with 25 points from 12 games, two places and three points ahead of Liverpool.

