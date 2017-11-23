XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/11/2017 - 13:21 GMT

Liverpool Have Taken Hit – Chelsea Youth Boss Thinks Midweek Developments Favour Blues

 




Chelsea Under-18s boss Jody Morris thinks Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Sevilla on Tuesday is not a bad result for the Blues, who are scheduled to travel to Anfield at the weekend.

Despite taking a 3-0 lead in the first half against Sevilla, the Reds conceded three times after the break at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium as the game finished 3-3.




Although Liverpool remain at the top of their Champions League group, they are still not guaranteed a place in the knockout round of the competition.

On the other hand, Chelsea will head into the game against Liverpool on Saturday on the back of a 4-0 win over Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag on Wednesday night.
 


And Morris explained that while Chelsea had to travel further than Liverpool and had to play a day later, it is the Merseyside giants who have taken a real hit as their draw with Sevilla almost feels like a defeat, with the ex-midfielder stressing that the result will suit Antonio Conte’s team.

“The 3-3 for Liverpool is not bad [for us]”, Morris said on Chelsea TV

“The fact they were playing a day before us, but then you look at that we've had a lot easier game than they've had.

“Yes, we've travelled further, but at the same time you have to look at that game and say they've taken a hit Liverpool.

“It's more like a loss when you're 3-0 up.”

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table with 25 points from 12 games, two places and three points ahead of Liverpool.
 