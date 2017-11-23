Liverpool Performance At Sevilla “Like Children” Says Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has admitted that he felt like he was watching children play when the Reds surrendered a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Sevilla in the Champions League.



The Reds were 3-0 up and cruising in Spain and looked as if they would easily qualify for the next round with the win they needed.











However, things changed drastically as the hosts scored three in the second half to leaving Carragher fuming at the performance of his former club's defenders.



The former England defender, who spent his entire club career at Liverpool, insists that he never felt that the Reds would manage a clean sheet against Sevilla.





However, to concede as many as three was something unexpected and Carragher felt like he was watching children play, giving away"stupid" free-kicks and even conceding a penalty.

"I didn't see Liverpool keeping a clean sheet, but to be 3-0 up and to seeing how Liverpool gave the goals away, and the actual game intelligence, it was like watching children play", Carragher told Viasport.



"At Sevilla, you have to quieten the crowd. Liverpool did that by scoring goals in the first half.



"In the second half Sevilla came flying out, [Liverpool were] giving stupid free-kicks away that lift the crowd, lift the players, get the referee giving yellow cards.



"And that's what Liverpool continually did. Two of the goals came from set-pieces, and another from a foul they give away in the box from Alberto Moreno.



"It's unbelievable to see a decision like that from a player at Champions League level. It was like watching children in the second half.”



The Reds are still well placed to go through from the group, being placed top with nine points from five games and having a game yet to play.

