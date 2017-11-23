Manchester United Remain Firmly In Mix For Antoine Griezmann

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United remain strong favourites to attract Antoine Griezmann to Old Trafford next summer despite interest from other clubs.



The French forward was believed to be close to joining the club last summer until Atletico Madrid were banned from signing any new players, which led to him staying in Spain.











However, the season has been an underwhelming one for Griezmann and there is growing discontent amongst the Atletico Madrid faithful over his open flirtation with the Red Devils in the last transfer window.



Griezmann has ruled out leaving in January, but a summer exit from the Wanda Metropolitano is a possibility and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Manchester United remain in contention to sign him.





Jose Mourinho has not taken his eye off the Frenchman and with Henrikh Mkhitaryan's performances not meeting expectations, Griezmann is still on Manchester United’s radar.

The presence of Paul Pogba at Old Trafford is also a huge pull for the forward as he shares a close bond with his compatriot and France team-mate.



Griezmann also recently admitted in his autobiography that joining Manchester United in the near future is a distinct possibility for him.



Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keeping an eye on the Frenchman, but Manchester United continue to remain a possible next destination for the forward.

