Mauricio Pochettino Won’t Rule Out Prioritising Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that he could opt to prioritise the Champions League in the second half of the season if Tottenham Hotspur are not seriously in the reckoning for the Premier League title.



Tottenham have already sealed their berth in the last 16 of the Champions League as winners of a group which also included European champions Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.











However, their defeat to Arsenal last weekend meant Tottenham are eleven points adrift of league leaders Manchester City and could soon struggle to remain in the title race.



Many, including Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, believe it is already going to be tough to stop Manchester City’s march towards the Premier League title and Tottenham are seemingly already off the pace at an early stage of the season.





And Pochettino hinted if Spurs are nowhere close to Pep Guardiola’s side in the second half of the season, he might be forced to prioritise doing well in the Champions League.

Asked if he could prioritise the Champions League in the second half of the season, the Spurs boss said in a press conference: “Yes, we’ll see.



“We need to arrive in this period and after decide.



“But today you cannot take any decision because it’s so early to start to talk in which way you prioritise in which you go further than another.”



Spurs will host a struggling West Brom side at Wembley on Saturday in the Premier League.

