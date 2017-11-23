Moussa Dembele’s Goal Increased His Price Tag Insists Former Scottish Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight player Tam McManus feels Moussa Dembele’s price tag will increase following his strike in Celtic’s 7-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.



The striker, who has been in fine form since joining the Hoops from Fulham in 2016, broke the deadlock in the first minute at the Parc des Princes when he scored from close range after PSG failed to clear a corner.











It was the first time PSG had conceded a goal in the Champions League in the present campaign, but the French giants replied in a ruthless manner by handing Celtic their heaviest defeat in the competition this season.



Dembele, who was Celtic’s top goalscorer last term with 32 strikes to his name, has struggled with injuries in the ongoing campaign.





However, the Frenchman has still managed to score seven goals in 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

And McManus explained that Dembele, whom he expects to leave Celtic next summer, increased his price tag by netting against PSG.



“That goal has just added a few million onto Dembele’s price tag when he departs, probably in the summer”, he tweeted.



“This is the stage that gets you the big money move and bagging against PSG will attract a lot of attention.”



A number of big Premier League clubs have been linked with making a move for Dembele, with PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola also admitting earlier in the week that his side are also closely monitoring the 21-year-old’s progress.



Dembele, who is a product of PSG’s youth set-up, is contracted with Celtic until 2020.

