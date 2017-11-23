PSG Loss Makes Celtic Even More Determined To Beat Motherwell Reveals Brendan Rodgers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says the Bhoys will be even more determined to beat Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup final after being thrashed in the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.



The Bhoys were humbled 7-1 by the French giants in Paris on Wednesday night, their heaviest defeat to date this season, in spite of going ahead early in the game by virtue of a first-minute goal from Moussa Dembele.











Celtic's European dream for this season is not finished however, with a vital home match against Anderlecht next month to decide whether they will be playing in the Europa League.



But now Rodgers side are preparing for the Scottish League final on Sunday where they will play Motherwell with the prospect of winning their first silverware of the season – and the manager says the loss in Paris has made them more determined.





And Rodgers dismissed the impact of the defeat, saying his men will not be too down about the thrashing.

“I said to the players afterwards that they gave absolutely everything", Rodgers told his club's official website.



“We will be disappointed, of course, but we will be back on the training field and we will be ready and even more determined to win on Sunday.



“We have been working together now for 17 months and we know the level we’re at, but we also know that at this level, we’re having to make up a huge gap in terms of quality.



"However, we want to try and progress as far as we can each year.



“The group is a humble one.



"We never get carried away when we win and, of course, we try not to get too disappointed when we lose.



"That’s my job as the leader of the team.



“When we’ve lost in the Champions League before, I have tried to shape the mentality of the players and we go again.



"Your professional pride, of course, is hurt, but what I can take from the game are enough positive moments.



"Sunday now, like it always was, is going to be a very important game for us.”

